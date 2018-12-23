

CTVNews.ca Staff





A group of firefighters dramatically rescued a 2,000 pound horse trapped up to its neck in an old cistern in a Maryland suburb on Sunday.

The nearly three-hour long rescue – portions of which were captured on videos and shared on social media – involved using earthmoving equipment to dig a trench large enough to get the animal to safety.

A veterinarian deemed the horse to be in good health.

Update - Sandy Spring Rd, Burtonsville horse rescue, Horse trapped in old cistern, @mcfrs trench rescue crews digging trench adjacent to where the horse is trapped, veterinarian on scene, horse seems fine pic.twitter.com/xiYJcVJStv — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 23, 2018

Update (~730a) 4700 Sandy Spring Rd, horse trapped up to neck in hole, @mcfrs Technical Rescue Team assisted by @FCDFRS Animal Technical Rescue on scene pic.twitter.com/awDDVO4ouo — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 23, 2018

Update - Burtonsville, horse rescue, @mcfrs Technical Rescue Team making progress pic.twitter.com/Ml87QxmI9F — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 23, 2018

Update - Sandy Spring Rd., Burtonsville, 2000 pound horse has been extricated & removed From collapse cistern, veterinarian examining animal now, all seems ok pic.twitter.com/mGsPzv5BrI — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 23, 2018