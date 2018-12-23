Firefighters free horse trapped in underground reservoir
The 2,000 pound horse was rescued after being trapped in an old water storage tank. (Pete Piringer)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 2:59PM EST
A group of firefighters dramatically rescued a 2,000 pound horse trapped up to its neck in an old cistern in a Maryland suburb on Sunday.
The nearly three-hour long rescue – portions of which were captured on videos and shared on social media – involved using earthmoving equipment to dig a trench large enough to get the animal to safety.
A veterinarian deemed the horse to be in good health.
Update - Sandy Spring Rd, Burtonsville horse rescue, Horse trapped in old cistern, @mcfrs trench rescue crews digging trench adjacent to where the horse is trapped, veterinarian on scene, horse seems fine pic.twitter.com/xiYJcVJStv— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 23, 2018
Update (~730a) 4700 Sandy Spring Rd, horse trapped up to neck in hole, @mcfrs Technical Rescue Team assisted by @FCDFRS Animal Technical Rescue on scene pic.twitter.com/awDDVO4ouo— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 23, 2018
Update - Burtonsville, horse rescue, @mcfrs Technical Rescue Team making progress pic.twitter.com/Ml87QxmI9F— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 23, 2018
Update - Sandy Spring Rd., Burtonsville, 2000 pound horse has been extricated & removed From collapse cistern, veterinarian examining animal now, all seems ok pic.twitter.com/mGsPzv5BrI— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 23, 2018
12/23 @mcfrs Technical Rescue Team not horsing�� around, large (nearly 2k lb) horse extracted from an old underground cistern in Burtonsville, horse owners & veterinarian (both on scene) indicate horse is well & good (glad to be out of the hole) no or only minor injuries pic.twitter.com/9PeLKwEEii— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 23, 2018