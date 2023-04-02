Finland prime minister ousted, conservatives win tight vote
Finland's main conservative party claimed victory in parliamentary elections Sunday in a tight three-way race that saw right-wing populists take second place, leaving Prime Minister Sanna Marin's Social Democratic Party in third, dashing her hopes for reelection.
The center-right National Coalition Party (NCP) claimed victory with all of the votes counted, coming out on top at 20.8 per cent. They were followed by right-wing populist party The Finns with 20.1 per cent, while the Social Democrats garnered 19.9 per cent.
With the top three parties each getting around 20 per cent of the vote, no party is in position to form a government alone. Over 2,400 candidates from 22 parties were vying for the 200 seats in the Nordic country's parliament.
"Based on this result, talks over forming a new government to Finland will be initiated under the leadership of the National Coalition Party," said the party's elated leader Petteri Orpo, as he claimed victory surrounded by supporters gathered in a restaurant in the capital, Helsinki.
Marin, who at age 37 is one of Europe's youngest leaders, has received international praise for her vocal support of Ukraine and her prominent role, along with President Sauli Niinist├╢, in advocating for Finland's successful application to join NATO.
The 53-year-old Orpo, Finland's former finance minister and likely new prime minister, assured that the Nordic country's solidarity with Kyiv would remain strong during his tenure.
"First to Ukraine: we stand by you, with you," Orpo told the Associated Press at NCP's victory event. "We cannot accept this terrible war. And we will do all that is needed to help Ukraine, Ukrainian people because they fight for us. This is clear."
"And the message to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is: go away from Ukraine because you will lose," Orpo said.
Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, cleared the last hurdles of becoming a NATO member earlier in the week as alliance members Turkey and Hungary signed off the country's membership bid.
NCP's share of votes translates into 48 seats in the Eduskunta, Finland's Parliament, while The Finns, a nationalist party running largely on an anti-immigration and anti-European Union agenda, is to get 46 seats and Marin's Social Democrats 43 seats respectively.
Observers say the result means a power shift in Finland's political scene as the nation is now likely to get a new center-right government with nationalist tones. The government will replace the center-left Cabinet by Marin, a highly popular prime minister at home and abroad since 2019.
Government formation talks led by the NCP are expected to start in the coming days with goal of putting together a Cabinet enjoying a majority at the Parliament.
"I trust the Finnish tradition of negotiating with all parties, and trying to find the best possible majority government for Finland," Orpo told the AP.
"And you know what is important for us? It's that we are an active member of the European Union. We build up NATO-Finland, and we fix our economy. We boost our economic growth and create new jobs. These are the crucial, main, important issues we have to write into the government program," he said.
The positions of Marin's party on the Finnish economy emerged as a main campaign theme and were challenged by conservatives, who remain critical of the Social Democrats' economic policies and are unlikely to partner with them.
Orpo had hammered on Finland's growing government debt and the need to make budget cuts throughout the election. NCP is open to cooperation with The Finns as the two parties largely share view on developing Finland's economy though have differences in climate policies and EU issues.
While Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted Finland to seek NATO membership in May 2022, neither the historic decision to abandon the nation's non-alignment policy nor the war emerged as major campaign issues as there was a large consensus among the parties on membership.
Finland, which is expected to join NATO in the coming weeks, is a European Union member.
The initial voter turnout in the election was 71.9 per cent, slightly down from the 2019 election.
----
Kostya Manenkov and David Keyton in Helsinki contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Explosion in Russian cafe kills prominent military blogger
An explosion tore through a cafe in Russia's second-largest city Sunday, killing a well-known military blogger and strident supporter of the war in Ukraine. Some reports said a bomb was embedded in a bust of the blogger that was given to him as a gift.
Femicides on the rise as report indicates a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in Canada
Femicides in Canada are on a concerning rise according to a new report that says a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in the country and this number is likely to increase.
Guilbeault defends carbon price, says on average, households will pay more but rich will shoulder burden
Canada's environment and climate change minister acknowledged that on average, households may eventually pay more for the carbon price than it gets back in rebate payments, but says the Liberal government has other programs to help Canadians lower their energy costs overall.
Here's how deep Canada's orphan well problem runs
Canadian companies are spending public funding to clean up their oil and gas wells at a time when the industry is raking in historic profits, yet many wells remain abandoned or unplugged. As the number of these wells rises, so do the environmental costs and the likelihood that taxpayers will be on the hook for them.
She's gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries over the past year. Here's what she's learned
Loni James has gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries, a series of romantic rituals full of intrigue, surprises and cultural firsts. She says that even the bad dates have been memorable -- and that all of them have taught her something. This is what she learned.
Yes, plants can talk: Groundbreaking study finds plants make sounds at a high frequency when stressed
Plants have long been thought to be mute, but according to a new study, they do cry out when they’re injured or lacking water, just at a frequency too high for us to hear.
Video captures endangered right whale mother and her calf off U.S. east coast
Recent video has captured a rare instance of an endangered North Atlantic right whale and her calf being seen swimming together off the eastern coast of the United States.
Astronomers find ring-shaped border on some distant planet may support life
A ring-shaped border on certain distant planets known as the 'terminator zone' that separates permanent daytime and nighttime could offer conditions suitable to support life, a recent study has found.
Ukrainian official offers plan for a Crimea without Russia
A top Ukrainian official on Sunday outlined a series of steps the government in Kyiv would take after the country reclaims control of Crimea, including dismantling the strategic bridge that links the seized Black Sea peninsula to Russia.
Canada
-
RCMP hopes to gain recruits with 150th anniversary, as N.S. inquiry casts new shadow
The RCMP is hoping to boost recruitment numbers in marking its upcoming 150th anniversary -- even as the national force's structure and practices come under damning new scrutiny.
-
Prince Edward Island election into final day of campaigning with vote on Monday
The Prince Edward Island election is into its final day of campaigning ahead of Monday's vote.
-
Inquiry into N.S. killings calls for bold change to tackle family violence 'epidemic'
The public inquiry into the April 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia is calling for an overhaul of the way society handles the "epidemic" of gender-based, intimate-partner and family violence.
-
New bishop appointed to head Diocese of Charlottetown
Roman Catholics in Prince Edward Island have a new leader.
-
6 children will return to Quebec from Syrian detention without their mother: advocates
Six Canadian children are set to leave a Syrian prison camp and fly to Canada without their mother, who cannot come with them because federal officials have not completed her security assessment, advocates for the family say. The federal government gave the Quebec woman until today to decide whether her children would join other Canadians on the repatriation flight, expected to depart any day now, or remain with her in Syria, said Alexandra Bain of the group Families Against Violent Extremism.
-
Femicides on the rise as report indicates a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in Canada
Femicides in Canada are on a concerning rise according to a new report that says a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in the country and this number is likely to increase.
World
-
Explosion in Russian cafe kills prominent military blogger
An explosion tore through a cafe in Russia's second-largest city Sunday, killing a well-known military blogger and strident supporter of the war in Ukraine. Some reports said a bomb was embedded in a bust of the blogger that was given to him as a gift.
-
Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment
Former U.S. president Donald Trump will deliver remarks Tuesday night in Florida after his scheduled arraignment in New York on charges related to hush money payments, his campaign announced Sunday.
-
Blinken: Russia must immediately free 2 detained Americans
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart, in a rare phone call between the diplomats since the Ukraine war, to immediately release a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained last week as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan, the State Department said Sunday.
-
Rebounding Pope Francis marks Palm Sunday in St. Peter's Square
Bundled in a long, white coat and battling a hoarse voice, Pope Francis presided over Mass in St. Peter's Square before tens of thousands of faithful on Palm Sunday, a day after he left a Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis.
-
Ukrainian official offers plan for a Crimea without Russia
A top Ukrainian official on Sunday outlined a series of steps the government in Kyiv would take after the country reclaims control of Crimea, including dismantling the strategic bridge that links the seized Black Sea peninsula to Russia.
-
Japan protests China's detention of citizen, maritime action
Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi protested in a meeting Sunday with his Chinese counterpart the detention of a Japanese national in Beijing and raised 'strong concern' about China's escalating military activity near Taiwan and around Japan.
Politics
-
6 Canadian children to return from Syrian detention without their mother: advocates
Six Canadian children are set to leave a Syrian prison camp and fly to Canada without their mother, who cannot come with them because federal officials have not completed her security assessment, advocates for the family say.
-
Guilbeault defends carbon price, says on average, households will pay more but rich will shoulder burden
Canada's environment and climate change minister acknowledged that on average, households may eventually pay more for the carbon price than it gets back in rebate payments, but says the Liberal government has other programs to help Canadians lower their energy costs overall.
-
Ottawa is going all in on 'friendshoring.' Here's what that could mean.
This year's budget reveals the federal Liberals envision Canada relying more on its allies for trade in the future, economists and geopolitical experts say -- even if that could result in higher prices or missed opportunities.
Health
-
A glass of wine or beer per day is fine for your health: new study
A new Canadian study of 4.8 million people says a daily alcoholic drink isn't likely to send anyone to an early grave, nor will it offer any of the health benefits touted by previous studies, even if it is organic red wine.
-
More people with greater needs driving $7B increase to dental-care cost
The federal government now expects far more Canadians with long-overdue dental needs to sign up for its insurance plan, and the health minister says that's why the estimated cost has risen by $7 billion.
-
Rush for diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic puts cross-border sales in spotlight
The B.C. government's bid to restrict the sale of diabetes drug Ozempic to prevent non-Canadian residents draining supplies was the right move and a long time coming, says Brett Skinner, founder and CEO of the Canadian Health Policy Institute.
Sci-Tech
-
Going back to the moon: 'This is Canada on the world stage, doing big things'
On Monday, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will introduce the four astronauts -- three from the U.S., one from Canada -- who will steer the next stage of an ambitious plan to establish a long-term presence on the moon.
-
Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account
Twitter has removed the verification check mark on the main account of The New York Times, one of CEO Elon Musk's most despised news organizations.
-
Yes, plants can talk: Groundbreaking study finds plants make sounds at a high frequency when stressed
Plants have long been thought to be mute, but according to a new study, they do cry out when they’re injured or lacking water, just at a frequency too high for us to hear.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' is a breath of fresh fantasy air
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,' 'Spinning Gold,' 'Tetris' and 'Space Oddity'
-
Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71
Ryuichi Sakamoto, a world-renowned Japanese musician and actor who composed for Hollywood hits such as 'The Last Emperor' and 'The Revenant,' has died. He was 71.
-
Red Robinson, Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer and legendary Vancouver DJ, has died
Legendary Vancouver disc jockey Red Robinson has died, his family announced Saturday.
Business
-
OPEC+ alliance announces surprise cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day from May to year-end
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers on Sunday announced further cuts in their production amounting to around 1.16 million barrels per day in a surprise move they said was aimed at supporting market stability.
-
Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account
Twitter has removed the verification check mark on the main account of The New York Times, one of CEO Elon Musk's most despised news organizations.
-
Banks face rising shareholder pressure through climate resolutions as AGMs loom
Wet'suwet'en hereditary chief Na'Moks will head to Saskatoon for the Royal Bank of Canada's April 5 general meeting, where he plans to share his concerns about its fossil fuel funding and encourage the assembled shareholders to support a resolution related to respecting Indigenous rights.
Lifestyle
-
She's gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries over the past year. Here's what she's learned
Loni James has gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries, a series of romantic rituals full of intrigue, surprises and cultural firsts. She says that even the bad dates have been memorable -- and that all of them have taught her something. This is what she learned.
-
Man converts Tesla into film studio for journey to recount love story in the North
A man making a film based on his experiences living in Northern Canada in the early 1970s has found an unusual way to work on his project while travelling in the region.
-
Lanterns and crescents: More retailers court Ramadan buyers
This year's Ramadan, which started last week, Target rolled out its first dedicated Ramadan and Eid collection. It's one of the latest signs of big retailers in the United States catering to Muslim shoppers' needs. Many Muslim enthusiastically welcomed the recognition, applauding retailers.
Sports
-
Medvedev beats Sinner in straight sets for Miami Open title
Daniil Medvedev captured his fourth ATP title of the year on Sunday, beating Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3 for the Miami Open men's singles title and to move to 6-0 in their career matchup.
-
Raptors inch closer to securing spot in play-in tournament
Pascal Siakam scored 36 points, Fred VanVleet added 20 points and a career-high 20 assists and the Toronto Raptors beat the undermanned Charlotte Hornets 128-108 on Sunday to inch closer to securing a spot in the NBA play-in tournament.
-
NBA, players reach deal for a new labour agreement
The most financially successful era in NBA history will continue uninterrupted for at least six more years, after the league and its players came to a tentative agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement that will kick in this summer.
Autos
-
Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix
Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed his first Australian Grand Prix on Sunday in remarkable circumstances after a chaotic F1 race filled with drama from the green light to the checkered flag.
-
Tesla misses delivery estimates as weak economy overshadows price cuts
Tesla Inc. on Sunday missed estimates for first-quarter deliveries as a bleak economic outlook and rising competition outweighed the electric automaker's efforts to prop up demand with price cuts.
-
Man converts Tesla into film studio for journey to recount love story in the North
A man making a film based on his experiences living in Northern Canada in the early 1970s has found an unusual way to work on his project while travelling in the region.