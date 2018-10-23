Escaped inmate who claimed to be twin brother sent back to prison
Raul Prado is seen in this undated image. (Georgia Department of Corrections)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 6:55PM EDT
MIAMI - An escaped Georgia inmate who claimed to be his twin brother when he was arrested in Florida is heading back to prison.
The Miami Herald reports that a Miami-Dade circuit judge ordered 63-year-old Raul Prado be returned to Georgia.
Prado was arrested in Miami in May, a day after authorities say he fled from a work detail at an Augusta, Georgia, water treatment plant. He was serving 25 years for drug trafficking.
Since his capture, Prado has claimed to be his twin brother, Jean Vernet Prado. He told authorities he was only using a copy of his imprisoned brother's ID and that he was a former Cuban military pilot.
Investigators say the fingerprints of the man they have in custody match the fugitive sought in Georgia, and there's no evidence the twin actually exists.
