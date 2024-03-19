World

    • English court sentences first cyberflasher to 66 weeks in prison under online safety laws

    This undated photo issued by Essex Police on Tuesday March 19, 2024 shows Nicholas Hawkes, 39, a convicted sex offender who sent unsolicited photos of his genitals to a girl and a woman, was the first person in England and Wales convicted of violating the Online Safety Act. (Essex Police via AP) This undated photo issued by Essex Police on Tuesday March 19, 2024 shows Nicholas Hawkes, 39, a convicted sex offender who sent unsolicited photos of his genitals to a girl and a woman, was the first person in England and Wales convicted of violating the Online Safety Act. (Essex Police via AP)
    Share
    LONDON -

    The first person convicted of cyberflashing in England and Wales was sentenced to 66 weeks in prison on Tuesday, prosecutors said, after he sent unsolicited explicit photos of his genitals over WhatsApp.

    Nicholas Hawkes, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of "sending a photograph or film of genitals to cause alarm, distress or humiliation," police said.

    He was sentenced to 52 weeks in prison for cyberflashing offences and to a further 14 weeks for breaching a previous court order, the Crown Prosecutor Service (CPS) said.

    In February, Hawkes sent the photos to a 15-year-old girl and a woman, prosecutors said, days after cyberflashing became an offence under the Online Safety Act.

    Under the law targeted at combating online sexual harassment, cyberflashing offences on dating apps, AirDrop and other platforms can result in up to two years in prison.

    "Just as those who commit indecent exposure in the physical world can expect to face the consequences, so too should offenders who commit their crimes online," Hannah von Dadelzsen, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East of England, said.

    "Hiding behind a screen does not hide you from the law."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Photo shows deep inside a melted Fukushima reactor

    Images taken by miniature drones from deep inside a badly damaged reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant show displaced control equipment and misshapen materials but leave many questions unanswered, underscoring the daunting task of decommissioning the plant.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News