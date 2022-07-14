Emirates slams Heathrow Airport's order to cut flights
Emirates slams Heathrow Airport's order to cut flights
Mideast carrier Emirates on Thursday rejected a demand by London's Heathrow Airport for airlines to cut summer flights in a bid to ease travel disruptions, calling it an "entirely unreasonable and unacceptable" move that shows "blatant disregard for customers."
In a blistering statement, the airline lashed into Heathrow's management, accusing it of "incompetence" for not being ready to deal with the "super peak period" for travel.
Emirates, one of the world's biggest airlines, was firing back a day after Heathrow announced it was capping daily passenger numbers at 100,000 and telling airlines to stop selling tickets as it seeks to quell travel chaos caused by soaring travel demand and staff shortages.
Airlines have already slashed thousands of flights from their summer schedules after U.K. aviation authorities said they wouldn't be punished for not using valuable takeoff and landing slots in a bid to prevent last-minute cancellations.
Heathrow, Britain's busiest airport, said the cuts weren't enough, but Emirates drew a line, exposing tensions between the airport and the airlines that are its customers.
Emirates, which operates six daily return flights between Heathrow and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, said it's "highly regrettable" that the airport on Wednesday night gave it 36 hours to comply with capacity cuts "of a figure that appears to be plucked from thin air."
"Their communications not only dictated the specific flights on which we should throw out paying passengers, but also threatened legal action for non-compliance," the airline said.
Booming demand for summer travel after two years of COVID-19 travel restrictions have swamped airlines and airports in Europe, which are short-handed after many pilots, cabin crew, check-in staff, and baggage handlers were laid off. That has left travellers facing last-minute cancellations, lengthy delays, lost luggage or long waits for bags.
Heathrow blames a shortage of ground staff, which are contracted by airlines to check-in passengers, load and unload bags, and prepare aircraft for their next journey.
Emirates, however, said its ground-handling and catering services are owned by its parent company and "are fully ready and capable of handling our flights." Blame instead lies with the airport's "central services and systems," it said.
The airline accused Heathrow management of being "cavalier" about travellers and airlines, with signs of a strong travel rebound apparent for months.
Emirates said it got ready, including rehiring and training 1,000 pilots in the past year but that Heathrow failed to act, plan or invest.
"Now faced with an `airmageddon' situation due to their incompetence and non-action, they are pushing the entire burden – of costs and the scramble to sort the mess – to airlines and travellers," the statement said.
Heathrow said it has been asking airlines for months to help draw up a plan to solve their staffing challenges, "but no clear plans were forthcoming and with each passing day the problem got worse."
"We had no choice but to take the difficult decision to impose a capacity cap designed to give passengers a better, more reliable journey and to keep everyone working at the airport safe," Heathrow said in response to the Emirates statement. "It would be disappointing if instead of working together, any airline would want to put profit ahead a safe and reliable passenger journey."
Rebooking so many potentially affected passengers is impossible because all flights for the next few weeks are full, including at other London airports and on other airlines, Emirates said. Moving some operations to other U.K. airports at short notice is also unrealistic, it said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mandatory random testing returning for air travellers: public health
The federal government is bringing back mandatory random testing for air travellers coming into Canada, starting July 19.
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
Patient dies while waiting hours to be seen in New Brunswick emergency department
The death of a patient in the waiting room of a Fredericton hospital's emergency department this week is prompting calls for major improvements to the province's health care system.
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
BREAKING | WestJet system outage causing flight delays
'Intermittent issues' in WestJet's system are causing flight delays in Canada and abroad Thursday morning.
10 unvaccinated Royals players skipping trip to Toronto
The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.
Senate committee to recommend changes to end 'horrific' forced, coerced sterilization
The Senate is expected to release recommendations today to end forced and coerced sterilization in Canada.
Famed Russian arms dealer, 'Merchant of Death,' back in the spotlight
Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer labelled the 'Merchant of Death' who inspired the Hollywood movie 'Lord of War,' is back in the headlines with speculation around a return to Moscow in a prisoner exchange
Canada
-
Mandatory random testing returning for air travellers: public health
The federal government is bringing back mandatory random testing for air travellers coming into Canada, starting July 19.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | WestJet system outage causing flight delays
'Intermittent issues' in WestJet's system are causing flight delays in Canada and abroad Thursday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
-
COVID-19 vaccine 4th dose booking open today for Ontarians aged 18 to 59
Many adults across Ontario are now able to book second booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
2 boys missing after 'unscheduled visit' with parent, Kamloops RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are asking the public for help locating two missing children who they believe are in the company of a non-custodial parent and her partner.
World
-
Another contender set for eviction from U.K. Conservative race
Former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak worked to stave off momentum from challenger Penny Mordaunt in the race to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with Conservative Party lawmakers set to knock one of the six remaining contenders out of the contest on Thursday.
-
Biden, Lapid discuss Iran, integrating Israel in Middle East
U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday discussed Iran's rapidly progressing nuclear program, with the Israeli leader vowing afterward that 'there will be no nuclear Iran.'
-
U.S. tourist who fell into crater of Mount Vesuvius rescued
An American tourist had to be rescued on Mount Vesuvius near Naples after he apparently slipped into the Italian volcano's crater while trying to recover his fallen cellphone, news reports and the association of Vesuvius park guides said.
-
Mexico returns 8 bodies of migrants in Texas truck tragedy
A Mexican air force plane landed at an airport near Mexico City on Wednesday, bearing eight bodies of the 53 migrants who were found dead in a truck in Texas last month.
-
Japan PM blames police for death of former leader Shinzo Abe
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday blamed inadequate police protection for the death of former leader Shinzo Abe, who was shot last week while giving an outdoor campaign speech.
-
Ukraine plays special role in France's Bastille Day parade
The war in Ukraine has even shaken up Bastille Day, a powerful political, historical and symbolic event in France.
Politics
-
Mandatory random testing returning for air travellers: public health
The federal government is bringing back mandatory random testing for air travellers coming into Canada, starting July 19.
-
'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
-
Senate committee to recommend changes to end 'horrific' forced, coerced sterilization
The Senate is expected to release recommendations today to end forced and coerced sterilization in Canada.
Health
-
Should you wait to get your 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose? There's no simple answer
With manufacturers expected to roll out an Omicron-specific vaccine in the fall, some Canadians may be left wondering whether to wait before getting their fourth dose. CTVNews.ca heard from several experts who shared their recommendations.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
-
Patient dies while waiting hours to be seen in New Brunswick emergency department
The death of a patient in the waiting room of a Fredericton hospital's emergency department this week is prompting calls for major improvements to the province's health care system.
Sci-Tech
-
Old computer technology points way to future of quantum computing
In a study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, researchers from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia said they found a way to create quantum computing processors in silicon chips.
-
Falling space junk has up to 10% chance of killing someone in next 10 years: B.C. study
Space junk re-entering Earth's atmosphere could have as much as a one-in-10 chance of killing a person in the next decade, a recent B.C. study suggests.
-
NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
A sparkling landscape of baby stars. A foamy blue and orange view of a dying star. Five galaxies in a cosmic dance. The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA's powerful new telescope.
Entertainment
-
Judge rejects Amber Heard's request to set aside Depp win
A Virginia judge on Wednesday rejected an effort by actress Amber Heard to set aside the US$10 million judgment awarded against her in favour of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
-
Netflix partners with Microsoft for ad-supported subscription
Netflix said on Wednesday it has selected Microsoft as technology and sales partner for its planned ad-supported subscription offering, as the streaming giant looks to plug slowing subscriber growth by rolling out a cheaper plan.
-
3 charged in scheme to sell stolen 'Hotel California' lyrics
A rock memorabilia dealer and two other men were charged Tuesday with scheming to sell allegedly ill-gotten, handwritten lyrics to the classic rock juggernaut 'Hotel California' and other hits by the Eagles.
Business
-
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem to make speech following rate hike
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem is set to speak at a webinar hosted by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business on Thursday.
-
Rogers CEO vows investments to avoid repeat of massive outage
Rogers Communications Inc has pledged to make the investments needed to avoid massive outages of the kind that crippled customer communications across Canada last week.
-
S&P/TSX composite down more than 300 points in early trading
Canada's main stock index was down more than 300 points, led lower by losses in the energy, financial and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell in early trading.
Lifestyle
-
B.C. town named one of the top 50 destinations in the world by Time magazine
A popular Vancouver Island community has been named one of the top 50 places in the world to visit by Time magazine.
-
With BA.5 on the rise, what should event organizers keep in mind? An expert explains
The highly transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.5 now accounts for the majority of COVID-19 infections, but with many people planning summer events and gatherings, what should event organizers keep in mind and how can people stay safe? One expert offers suggestions.
-
Hummus shortage? Chickpea crops dwindling, prices rising this year
As global droughts, extreme weather patterns and supply chain disruptions affect crops worldwide, add chickpeas to the list of food commodities suffering dwindling production and distribution, according to the non-profit Global Pulse Confederation.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
-
WNBA's Brittney Griner heads back to Russian court after guilty plea
American basketball star Brittney Griner is due back in a Russian court Thursday to resume a trial that was jolted last week when she abruptly pleaded guilty to drug possession charges.
-
10 unvaccinated Royals players skipping trip to Toronto
The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.
Autos
-
BMW charges monthly fee to access heated seats in some countries
BMW is now selling heated seats as a monthly subscription in some countries, reflecting a growing trend in the automotive industry of locking features behind a digital paywall.
-
Trudeau announces deal for new electric-vehicle battery component plant in Ontario
Ottawa and Ontario have reached a deal with a global materials technology and recycling group to build a new battery componentfacility in the province's Loyalist Township that will supply parts for electric vehicles.
-
American driver Herta has McLaren test with eye on F1 future
Colton Herta took his biggest leap yet in his attempt to return an American to a seat in Formula One when the 22-year-old IndyCar driver finished two days of testing with McLaren on Tuesday over the Portuguese circuit at Portminao.