Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring dozens

A roofline of Houston's TIRR Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital is shown in this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2011. Five teenagers injured after an elevated walkway collapsed were flown to the hospital by helicopter on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan) A roofline of Houston's TIRR Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital is shown in this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2011. Five teenagers injured after an elevated walkway collapsed were flown to the hospital by helicopter on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social