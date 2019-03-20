Driver sets schoolbus on fire, Italian authorities say
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 8:53AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 20, 2019 9:05AM EDT
MILAN -- Italian authorities say a bus driver transporting schoolchildren stopped his vehicle on a provincial highway, told the passengers to get off and then doused the interior with gasoline and set it on fire.
Italian media reported that the driver, an Italian of Senegalese origin, was immediately apprehended. The motive for the arson attack Wednesday morning on the outskirts of Milan was unclear.
An official told Sky TG24 that the middle school-age children alerted authorities, aiding a speedy emergency response. Twelve children and two adults were taken the hospital but authorities reported only one injury.
Video showed firefighters dousing the bus that had been completely gutted by flames, leaving only the charred metal frame. ANSA said the bus was carrying about 50 children from the Lombard province of Cremona.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Pakistan sentences Czech model to 8 years in drug trafficking case
- Billionaire celebrity jeweller arrested in U.K.
- Tunisian billionaire who fled Canada ahead of 2016 deportation arrested in France
- Father, son buried as New Zealand mosque funerals begin
- U.K.'s May asks EU to delay Brexit until June 30