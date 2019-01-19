

Jill Colvin, Lisa Mascaro, Zeke Miller And Catherine Lucey, The Associated Press





U.S. President Donald Trump offered temporary relief to young people brought into America illegally as children if Democrats provide $5.7 billion in funding for his proposed border wall.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quickly shot down Trump's offer, calling it a “non-starter.”

U.S. President Donald Trump is offering to extend temporary protection for people brought to U.S. illegally as children in a bid to secure border wall funding.

Trump has struggled to find a way out of a four-week partial government shutdown over his demand to construct a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Trump promoted his plan Saturday as a way to "break the logjam and provide Congress with a path forward to end the government shutdown."

Trump is also offering to extend protections for immigrants who came to the U.S. as a result of war or natural disasters in their home countries.

Trump says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will bring the proposal for a vote in the Senate this week. But Democrats, who control the House, are already saying they find the president's offer unacceptable.