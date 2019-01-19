Democrats reject Trump's tradeoff to fund $5.7B wall
Jill Colvin, Lisa Mascaro, Zeke Miller And Catherine Lucey, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, January 19, 2019 7:22AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 19, 2019 4:39PM EST
U.S. President Donald Trump offered temporary relief to young people brought into America illegally as children if Democrats provide $5.7 billion in funding for his proposed border wall.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quickly shot down Trump's offer, calling it a “non-starter.”
Trump has struggled to find a way out of a four-week partial government shutdown over his demand to construct a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
Trump promoted his plan Saturday as a way to "break the logjam and provide Congress with a path forward to end the government shutdown."
Trump is also offering to extend protections for immigrants who came to the U.S. as a result of war or natural disasters in their home countries.
Trump says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will bring the proposal for a vote in the Senate this week. But Democrats, who control the House, are already saying they find the president's offer unacceptable.
