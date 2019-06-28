

Adam Frisk, CTVNews.ca Staff





A CN train derailed inside the Port Huron-to-Sarnia rail tunnel under the St. Clair River Friday morning.

According to Port Huron city manager James Freed, no injuries have been reported and there’s no threat to public safety as a result of the train derailment.

Freed said U.S. Homeland Security and Emergency Management agencies have been briefed on the incident.

It’s unclear as to what caused the freight train to derail.

CTV News reached out to CN Rail for comment on the situation but did not receive a response by the time of publishing.

More to follow…