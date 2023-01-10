China halts visas for Japan, South Korea in COVID-19 spat
Chinese embassies suspended issuing new visas for South Koreans and Japanese on Tuesday in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 testing requirements recently imposed by those countries on travelers from China.
The embassies in Tokyo and Seoul announced the suspensions in brief online notices.
The Seoul notice, posted on the embassy's WeChat social media account, said the ban would continue until South Korea lifts its "discriminatory entry measures" against China. The announcement covered tourist, business and some other visas.
China's Foreign Ministry threatened countermeasures last week against countries that had announced new virus testing requirements for travelers from China. At least 10 in Europe, North America and Asia have done so recently, with officials expressing concern about a lack of information about rapidly spreading virus outbreaks in China.
It wasn't clear why South Korea and Japan were targeted, and whether the suspensions would be expanded to other countries that have imposed virus testing on passengers from China.
China's embassy in Tokyo said only that visa issuance had been suspended. The announcements appeared to apply only to new applicants, with nothing about people currently holding visas.
South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that "our government's step to strengthen anti-virus measures on passengers arriving from China is based on scientific and objective evidence. We have provided information to the international community in a transparent manner and we have communicated with the Chinese side in advance."
A Japanese Foreign Ministry official said earlier that it would be "regrettable" if restrictions were imposed. The official spoke on customary condition of anonymity.
A withholding of visas from South Korean or Japanese businesspeople could delay a hoped-for revival of commercial activity and potential new investment following China's abrupt lifting of anti-virus controls last month.
Business groups had warned earlier that global companies were shifting investment plans away from China because it was too hard for foreign executives to visit under the pandemic controls. A handful of foreign auto and other executives have visited China over the past three years, but many companies have relied on Chinese employees or managers already in the country to run their operations.
A South Korean restaurant owner in Beijing said the announcement forced friends to postpone plans to visit China. He spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern his business might be affected. He added that he is preparing to renew his Chinese work visa and doesn't know whether that will be affected.
In a phone call on Monday before the visa suspension was announced, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang "expressed concern" about the measures taken by South Korea to his counterpart, Foreign Minister Park Jin. Qin said he "hopes that the South Korean side will uphold an objective and scientific attitude."
China's move appeared to be grounded in its demands that its citizens be treated the same as those of other countries. About a dozen countries have followed the U.S. in requiring either a negative test before departing China, a virus test on arrival at the airport, or both.
"Regrettably, a handful of countries, in disregard of science and facts and the reality at home, have insisted on taking discriminatory entry restriction measures targeting China," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. "China firmly rejected this and took reciprocal measures."
He did not respond directly when asked if new visas had been suspended for South Koreans and Japanese, saying only that he had "made it very clear."
The World Health Organization and several nations have accused China of withholding data on its outbreak. A WHO official said Tuesday that t he agency sees no immediate threat for the European region from China's outbreak, but that more information is needed.
China's ambassador to Australia said the response of those nations to China's COVID-19 outbreak hadn't been proportionate or constructive.
Xiao Qian told reporters in Canberra that China had shifted its strategy late last year from preventing infections to preventing severe cases. He said countries should use a science-based response.
"Entry restrictions, if they're targeted at China, they're unnecessary," the ambassador told reporters.
Once-cordial ties between South Korea and China, its biggest trading partner, soured after Beijing targeted businesses, sports teams and even K-pop groups to protest deployment of an advanced U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea.
China fought on the side of North Korea in the 1950-1953 war and has remained a supporter of the North despite its missile launches and nuclear tests, and has opposed further sanctions against Kim Jong Un's government.
China abruptly reversed its strict pandemic containment requirements last month in response to what it says was the changing nature of the outbreak. That came after three years of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing that prompted rare politically tinged protests in the streets in Beijing and other major cities.
The most optimistic forecasts say China's business and consumer activity might revive as early as the first quarter of this year. But before that happens, entrepreneurs and families face a painful squeeze from a surge in virus cases that has left employers without enough healthy workers and kept wary customers away from shopping malls, restaurants, hair salons and gyms.
The decision by Xi's government to end controls that shut down factories and kept millions of people at home will move up the timeline for economic recovery but might disrupt activity this year as businesses scramble to adapt, forecasters say.
China is now facing a surge in cases and hospitalizations in major cities and is bracing for a further spread into less developed areas with the start of the Lunar New Year travel rush, set to accelerate in the coming days. While international flights are still reduced, authorities say they expect domestic rail and air journeys will double over the same period last year.
------
Associated Press writers Joe McDonald in Beijing and Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified by police
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
Police officer killed in avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., another injured
A City of Nelson police officer has been killed in an avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., the Nelson Police Board says.
Satellite images capture crowding at China's crematoriums and funeral homes as COVID-19 surge continues
Satellite images taken over a number of Chinese cities have captured crowding at crematoriums and funeral homes, as the country continues its battle with an unprecedented wave of COVID-19 infections following its dismantling of severe pandemic restrictions.
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
Trudeau's about-face on $19B F-35 fighter jet purchase 'severely' impacted RCAF: MacKay
While Canada may have finally committed to buying a fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a yearslong saga, a former Conservative cabinet minister argues it comes at a time when the country needs, and could have had, these aircraft much sooner.
'Spare' but not stingy: takeaways from Prince Harry's memoir
From accounts of cocaine use and losing his virginity to raw family rifts, 'Spare' exposes deeply personal details about Prince Harry and the wider royal family.
Tips on shady finances 'may not get investigated' amid police constraints, RCMP note says
The RCMP says many tips from Canada's financial intelligence agency about possible crimes 'may not get investigated' due to a lack of policing resources and conflicting priorities.
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden are meeting face to face this morning as the North American Leaders' Summit begins in earnest. It's the first formal bilateral for Biden and Trudeau since the Summit of the Americas in June.
Canada
-
Police officer killed in avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., another injured
A City of Nelson police officer has been killed in an avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., the Nelson Police Board says.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified by police
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
-
Tips on shady finances 'may not get investigated' amid police constraints, RCMP note says
The RCMP says many tips from Canada's financial intelligence agency about possible crimes 'may not get investigated' due to a lack of policing resources and conflicting priorities.
-
'Beside myself:' Report details challenges of finding affordable housing in northern Canada
Finding an affordable place to live in the territories, where housing has long been a challenge, is getting even harder, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation suggested in a report released in December. In Yellowknife, the report said, the growing senior population, urbanization and strong labour market has pressured the housing supply.
-
Toronto UHN 'Code Grey' not result of cyberattack, officials say
Toronto’s University Health Network says it hopes to have its digital systems fully restored by the end of the day, noting its outage was not the result of a cyberattack.
-
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
World
-
Andrew Tate appeals detention in Romanian court
The divisive social media personality Andrew Tate arrived at a court in Romania in handcuffs on Tuesday morning to appeal a judge's earlier decision to extend his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape.
-
Chief: 6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot and wounded his teacher pulled the handgun from a backpack and shot her while she was teaching his first-grade class, a police chief said.
-
'No amnesty!': Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters
Thousands of protesters in Brazil are demanding accountability for supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed the capital Sunday, and those who enabled the rampage, evoking memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country's 1964-85 dictatorship.
-
Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 40 years, lashes
Iran has sentenced a Belgian aid worker to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes after convicting him of espionage charges in a closed-door trial, state media reported Tuesday.
-
13 killed in Peru clashes amid new anti-government protests
At least 13 people died Monday in southeast Peru as protests seeking immediate elections resumed in neglected rural areas of the country still loyal to ousted President Pedro Castillo.
-
'What madness looks like': Russia intensifies Bakhmut attack
Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian officials said, bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, months-long battle.
Politics
-
Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden are meeting face to face this morning as the North American Leaders' Summit begins in earnest. It's the first formal bilateral for Biden and Trudeau since the Summit of the Americas in June.
-
Trudeau's about-face on $19B F-35 fighter jet purchase 'severely' impacted RCAF: MacKay
While Canada may have finally committed to buying a fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a yearslong saga, a former Conservative cabinet minister argues it comes at a time when the country needs, and could have had, these aircraft much sooner.
-
MPs calling minister, airlines, and passengers to testify as part of holiday travel chaos study
The House of Commons committee that handles transportation issues has agreed to launch a special study into the treatment of air and rail passengers this holiday season and will be calling on officials from the major airlines and Via Rail, as well as Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, to testify.
Health
-
Toronto UHN 'Code Grey' not result of cyberattack, officials say
Toronto’s University Health Network says it hopes to have its digital systems fully restored by the end of the day, noting its outage was not the result of a cyberattack.
-
Vitamin D supplement found to lower risk of melanoma, new study finds
New research has found that people who regularly consume vitamin D supplements have a lower risk of skin cancer, as opposed to those who do not take the supplement.
-
B.C. removes financial barriers in attempts to recruit more nurses
Internationally educated nurses who want in work in B.C. and those hoping to return to the profession will soon be eligible for financial supports from the province, as the government works to address burnout and retention in the health-care system.
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft in talks to invest US$10B in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI: report
Microsoft Corp is in talks to invest US$10 billion in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI as part of funding that will value the firm at $29 billion, Semafor reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
-
U.K. space industry mulls setback after satellite launch fails
British officials and space scientists said Tuesday they were disappointed but not deterred after the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the U.K. ended in failure.
-
Cyberattacks increased 20 per cent in Canada last year: IT security company
Recent data published by Check Point Software, an IT security company, indicates that global cyberattacks increased by 38 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year, with North America seeing 52 per cent rise.
Entertainment
-
The Golden Globes return Tuesday in a 1-year audition
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes return to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal.
-
Puerto Rico reggaeton singer accused of domestic violence
Authorities in Puerto Rico arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge on Monday ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer.
-
'Spare' but not stingy: takeaways from Prince Harry's memoir
From accounts of cocaine use and losing his virginity to raw family rifts, 'Spare' exposes deeply personal details about Prince Harry and the wider royal family.
Business
-
Donald Trump's longtime CFO faces sentencing for tax fraud scheme
Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump's real estate empire whose testimony helped convict the former president's company of tax fraud, is set to be sentenced Tuesday for dodging taxes on US$1.7 million in job perks.
-
Global stock markets mixed ahead of U.S. inflation update
Asian stocks were mixed and European markets opened lower Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders hope will encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. London, Frankfurt and Hong Kong fell. Shanghai and Tokyo rose. Oil prices declined.
-
World Bank warning: Global economy is at risk of recession
The global economy will come 'perilously close' to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all the world's top economies -- the United States, Europe and China -- the World Bank warned Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
Noma, world's top-rated restaurant, will shut down
The famed Danish restaurant Noma which has claimed the title of world's top restaurant several times said Monday it will shut down to transform itself into 'a pioneering test kitchen' dedicated to 'food innovation and the development of new flavors.'
-
Manitoba reveals new tourism slogan to pitch to post-pandemic visitors
Manitoba's tourism industry has a new slogan and marketing campaign to try to lure more visitors.
-
Sports
-
Kansas City Chiefs latest NFL team to take a look at B.C. Lions quarterback Rourke
The Chiefs confirmed they hosted the 24-year-old Victoria native for a workout Monday. Kansas City (14-3) cemented the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.
-
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
-
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard falls in first-round qualifier at Australian Open
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard dropped a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 decision to American Ashlyn Krueger in first-round qualifying play Monday at the Australian Open.
Autos
-
Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier.
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.