

The Associated Press





NORTH BETHESDA, Md. -- Chelsea Manning will run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland.

The transgender former Army officer who was convicted of leaking classified documents filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that Manning will challenge Democrat Ben Cardin. He has served two terms and is an overwhelming favourite to win.

The 30-year-old Manning listed a North Bethesda address in her FEC filing. She is running as a Democrat.

Manning was convicted of leaking classified information and spent more than six years behind bars.

Known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest, Manning came out as transgender after being sentenced. President Barack Obama granted clemency to Manning before leaving office.