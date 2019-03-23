

CTVNews.ca Staff





The shocking moment a daring gas station robbery descended into an intense knife and machete fight was all caught on camera.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the alleged robber entering a store with a knife in North Huntsville, Ala., in the early hours of Saturday.

But the male suspect didn’t expect the store clerk to defend himself with a machete.

As the suspect makes a run for it, the clerk remotely locks the door and a full-on knife fight ensues inside.

The suspect eventually escapes by smashing a window, but the clerk chases him outside where a woman gets involved.

The woman was waiting outside near a car. She also allegedly pulled out a knife.

While the store clerk and the woman fight in circles around the car, the male suspect allegedly runs back to steal the cash drawer out of the register.

According to local news outlet WAFF, the suspects got away but were arrested by police a short time later. They have been charged with robbery and other offences.

The clerk, who pounded the car with his machete so that it would be recognizable to police, was uninjured.