'Captured everyone's heart': First mourner to attend lying in state says Queen's death has brought people together

LONDON -

Vanessa Nanthakumaran, who was the first person to get into Westminster Hall to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, says it has been "amazing to see the community come together" amid the funeral and mourning period for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch.

Speaking to CTV News outside Royal Albert Hall in London following Monday's state funeral procession, Nanthakumaran said she wanted to be a part of the events following the Queen's death because of her family connections to the monarchy.

"My great uncle was knighted by King George VI, which was the Queen's father, and also he was invited for his coronation," she said.

"When I heard that news from my grandmother, I started to learn more about British history and [the] monarch."

Nanthakumaran, who is from Sri Lanka, which is a republic within the Commonwealth, says she has since looked up to the late monarch for her servitude and sense of duty.

"Our Queen actually captured everyone's heart. She was a great lady, reigned for 70 years, she had never shown any tightness or anything," she said.

"She's seen so much and been through so much."

Nanthakumaran added that Queen Elizabeth II will "always" be her Queen.

Nanthakumaran, who is from the London borough of Harrow, queued for more than 50 hours to get inside the lying in state at Westminster Hall to pay her respects.

Nanthakumaran was in position on Lambeth Bridge by noon on Sept. 12 -- two days before the lying in state opened to the public.

When she got inside, Nanthakumaran said it was overwhelming.

"When I got to the Westminster Hall to pay respect, I was so emotional. I was trying to control myself, not to be too emotional," she recalled.

As the first mourner inside to pay her respects, Nanthakumaran said it feels like she is part of history.

"I felt like, because I was the first person to enter, I felt like I am the only one there -- I had to be doing it properly," she said.

Nanthakumaran said she kept her eyes locked on the Queen's coffin and curtsied out of respect.

"I got to say a little prayer and say thank you for her great service," she said.

Following the 10 days of national mourning, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

The Queen, who died Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96, will be laid to rest at a private family ceremony Monday evening at Windsor Castle.