'Captured everyone's heart': First mourner to attend lying in state says Queen's death has brought people together
Vanessa Nanthakumaran, who was the first person to get into Westminster Hall to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, says it has been "amazing to see the community come together" amid the funeral and mourning period for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch.
Speaking to CTV News outside Royal Albert Hall in London following Monday's state funeral procession, Nanthakumaran said she wanted to be a part of the events following the Queen's death because of her family connections to the monarchy.
"My great uncle was knighted by King George VI, which was the Queen's father, and also he was invited for his coronation," she said.
"When I heard that news from my grandmother, I started to learn more about British history and [the] monarch."
Nanthakumaran, who is from Sri Lanka, which is a republic within the Commonwealth, says she has since looked up to the late monarch for her servitude and sense of duty.
"Our Queen actually captured everyone's heart. She was a great lady, reigned for 70 years, she had never shown any tightness or anything," she said.
"She's seen so much and been through so much."
- Complete coverage of the Royal Family
- Royal Dispatch newsletter: Sign up for exclusive insights on the monarchy
Nanthakumaran added that Queen Elizabeth II will "always" be her Queen.
Nanthakumaran, who is from the London borough of Harrow, queued for more than 50 hours to get inside the lying in state at Westminster Hall to pay her respects.
Nanthakumaran was in position on Lambeth Bridge by noon on Sept. 12 -- two days before the lying in state opened to the public.
When she got inside, Nanthakumaran said it was overwhelming.
"When I got to the Westminster Hall to pay respect, I was so emotional. I was trying to control myself, not to be too emotional," she recalled.
As the first mourner inside to pay her respects, Nanthakumaran said it feels like she is part of history.
"I felt like, because I was the first person to enter, I felt like I am the only one there -- I had to be doing it properly," she said.
Nanthakumaran said she kept her eyes locked on the Queen's coffin and curtsied out of respect.
"I got to say a little prayer and say thank you for her great service," she said.
Following the 10 days of national mourning, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.
The Queen, who died Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96, will be laid to rest at a private family ceremony Monday evening at Windsor Castle.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News
Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.
King Charles leaves handwritten note on top of the Queen's coffin
The note on top of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral on Monday was a handwritten message from her son, King Charles III.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk in Queen's funeral procession
Prince George and Princess Charlotte played a special role at the state funeral of their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday.
How Canada is marking Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral today
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.
'Captured everyone's heart': First mourner to attend lying in state says Queen's death has brought people together
Vanessa Nanthakumaran, the first person to get into Westminster Hall to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, tells CTV News it's been 'amazing to see the community come together' amid the mourning period for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch.
The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.
Alberta toddler dies waiting for stem cell transplant, family vows to help others find a match
An Alberta family is planning to continue helping others find stem cell matches after their toddler died waiting for one.
Sex assault trial begins for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
The complainant in the sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin testified in a Gatineau courtroom this morning that she woke up to the alleged assault after midnight one night in early 1988.
Canada
-
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group faces eviction hearing in Ottawa church dispute
The eviction hearing for a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group resumes in Ottawa today, as the group remains at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.
-
Sex assault trial begins for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
The complainant in the sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin testified in a Gatineau courtroom this morning that she woke up to the alleged assault after midnight one night in early 1988.
-
How Canada is marking Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral today
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.
-
Monday is a federal holiday to mark Queen's state funeral: What does this mean?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared Sept. 19 a federal holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral in London. Some provinces are closing schools and select workplaces, while others are not recognizing the holiday.
-
'A red herring:' Experts warn ending birth alerts not the only solution
The number of newborns taken into care dropped dramatically as birth alerts ended across Canada, but child welfare experts warn ceasing the practice cannot be the only step governments take to keep families together.
-
Quebec election: Immigration becomes political fodder as parties spar over 'capacity'
The head of a major employers' group in Quebec says an election campaign is not the time to have a serious discussion about immigration.
World
-
U.S. aircraft carrier to visit South Korea amid North Korean threats
A U.S. aircraft carrier is to visit South Korea this week for its first joint training with South Korean warships in five years, officials said Monday, in an apparent show of force against increasing North Korean nuclear threats.
-
Biden again says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan against Chinese aggression
U.S. President Joe Biden in an interview that aired Sunday said U.S. military personnel would defend Taiwan if the Chinese military were to launch an invasion of the democratically ruled island, in comments that yet again appear to venture beyond the longstanding U.S. policy on the issue.
-
Bill Clinton: 'The world's on fire,' but teamwork can help
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton is calling on governments, businesses, philanthropies and other prominent institutions to draw together and help a world that is 'on fire' as he reconvenes the Clinton Global Initiative, the meeting of international leaders, for the first time since 2016.
-
Family of American says he was freed by Taliban in swap
An American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years by the Taliban has been released, his family said Monday, as a Taliban drug lord jailed by the United States was also freed and returned to Kabul.
-
China values UN relationship despite human rights criticism
As world leaders gather in New York at the annual UN General Assembly, rising superpower China is also focusing on another United Nations body that is meeting across the Atlantic Ocean in Geneva.
-
The piper who woke the Queen up every morning is playing her to rest
Over the seven decades of the Queen's reign, the British public came to know many of her quirks: her corgis, her hats, her wave. But, as the nation gathers for her funeral on Monday, they will witness a lesser-known fixture of the Queen's life: her piper.
Politics
-
Trudeau says Ukraine mass graves part of Russian war crimes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia's war crimes and that full accountability for its actions was needed.
-
How Canada is marking Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral today
As the Commonwealth grieves the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Canada is marking her state funeral with a national day of mourning and commemorations in the capital.
-
Sex assault trial begins for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
The complainant in the sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin testified in a Gatineau courtroom this morning that she woke up to the alleged assault after midnight one night in early 1988.
Health
-
U.S. President Biden says 'the pandemic is over' even as death toll, costs mount
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that 'the pandemic is over,' even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily.
-
They ended wanted pregnancies. Post-Roe, they face new pain.
Ashley Lefebvre hugs her unborn daughter's urn each night. Sarah Halsey treasures the tiny hat worn by her baby who lived just 38 minutes. Abi Frazier moved away from her home with a furnished nursery.
-
Ghana declares end of Marburg virus disease outbreak
Ghana has declared the end of an outbreak of Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease similar to Ebola, that was confirmed in July, the president's office said on Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
United Arab Emirates to launch first lunar rover in November
The United Arab Emirates will launch its first lunar rover in November, the mission manager said Monday.
-
Elections Quebec takes to TikTok, hoping quirky campaign inspires turnout
Elections Quebec is flipping their usual campaign advertising script in hopes that some fresh messaging will propel more voters out to the polls next month and is mounting a campaign of its own — one to 'reverse a trend' toward poor voter turnout by taking a humoristic, even absurd approach to its ads and expanding beyond traditional TV and radio to spaces like TikTok.
-
Why deleting something from the internet is 'almost impossible'
Most people may live out their digital lives with the assumption they can delete their posts, messages and personal data from services whenever they choose. But a tech hearing in the U.S. this week threw that core assumption into question.
Entertainment
-
Take-Two confirms Grand Theft Auto VI leak, says game development unaffected
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. on Monday confirmed that a hacker had leaked the early footage of Grand Theft Auto VI, the next installment of the best-selling videogame.
-
Post Malone is 'sorry' for on-stage accident in St. Louis
Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center.
-
'The Fabelmans' wins People's Choice, 'Riceboy Sleeps' snags Platform Prize at TIFF
Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical 'The Fabelmans' has won the People's Choice prize at the Toronto International Film Festival. The coming-of-age ode to cinema was announced as the winner during a TIFF awards breakfast capping off 10 days of in-person filmgoing and festivities.
Business
-
S&P/TSX composite index up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets lower
Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, boosted by strength in the base metals sector, while U.S. stock markets edged lower.
-
Swiss sign controversial US$6B deal to purchase F-35 fighters
Swiss officials on Monday formally signed a procurement contract to acquire three dozen F-35 fighter jets from the United States as part of a planned refurbishment of Switzerland's air force that has run afoul of critics of the big defense purchase, the government said.
-
First public global database of fossil fuels launches
A first-of-its-kind database for tracking the world's fossil fuel production, reserves and emissions launches on Monday to coincide with climate talks taking place at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Lifestyle
-
From black hats to brooches, funeral guests wear quiet tributes to the Queen
The late Queen Elizabeth II was a master of symbolic dressing, using clothes, colours, hats and jewels to communicate with subjects and conduct soft diplomacy. On Monday, as Britain's longest-reigning monarch was laid to rest, it was time for her admirers – family members, heads of states and other dignitaries – to do the same.
-
The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.
-
Buckingham Palace reveals unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II
A previously unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II has been released by Buckingham Palace ahead of her state funeral.
Sports
-
Framber Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A's
Working closely with Framber Valdez, Houston catcher Martin Maldonado has enjoyed a front-row seat for the journey that has turned the left-hander into one of baseball's top pitchers in his fifth season.
-
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP
Chelsea Gray scored 20 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title, and the city's first pro sports title, in a 78-71 road win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4.
-
'I deeply regret it': Radio host apologizes after calling video of Blue Jays catcher 'embarrassing'
TSN radio host Matthew Ross said he’s deeply sorry for comments he made about Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk after facing backlash for body shaming the Toronto player.
Autos
-
NHTSA calls rising U.S. roadway deaths a 'crisis'
The number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, according to the government's highway safety agency.
-
Volkswagen targets nearly $100B valuation in landmark Porsche IPO
Volkswagen is targeting a valuation of up to US$75.1 billion for luxury sportscar maker Porsche, it said on Sunday, in what will be Germany's second-largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.
-
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
The ride-hailing service Uber said Friday that all its services were operational following what security professionals are calling a major data breach, claiming there was no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data.