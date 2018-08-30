

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian woman and her 10-year-old daughter have been found safe after being reported missing while camping in California.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said just after 6 p.m. local time that 29-year-old Audrey Rodrigue and her daughter, Emily, were found in “good health and simply enjoying their California camping trip.”

The two were reported missing on Monday by Rodrigue’s boyfriend in Canada after he was unable to reach her by text message.

US Forest Service rangers had checked their campsite and had been asking other campers and staff for tips.