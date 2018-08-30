Canadian mother, daughter found safe in California
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 12:27PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 30, 2018 10:09PM EDT
A Canadian woman and her 10-year-old daughter have been found safe after being reported missing while camping in California.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said just after 6 p.m. local time that 29-year-old Audrey Rodrigue and her daughter, Emily, were found in “good health and simply enjoying their California camping trip.”
The two were reported missing on Monday by Rodrigue’s boyfriend in Canada after he was unable to reach her by text message.
US Forest Service rangers had checked their campsite and had been asking other campers and staff for tips.
��#AudreyandEmily have been found! We checked in & saw both of them. They are in good health & simply enjoying their California camping trip. Thank you to everyone who assisted with spreading the word. We are so grateful for this news & wish them safe travels back home.�� pic.twitter.com/I4b79oQOpa— San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) August 31, 2018