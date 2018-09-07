Canada, U.S. to resume NAFTA talks today after late night negotiations
National flags of the United States, Canada, and Mexico fly in the breeze in New Orleans on April 21, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Judi Bottoni
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 7, 2018 4:14AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 7, 2018 4:32AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- Canadian and American negotiators resume their talks today on updating the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The talks continue after Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland's late night, 20-minute meeting with her U.S. counterpart, trade czar Robert Lighthizer on Thursday.
Freeland called that meeting constructive along with the earlier two-hour session with Lighthizer at his office near the White House.
Freeland offered few details, sticking to her mantra of not wanting to negotiate in public -- an agreement struck with Lighthizer as an act of good faith.
The two sides still have to resolve differences on three key issues: dairy, culture and the Chapter 19 dispute resolution mechanism.
Canada and the U.S. are trying to agree on a text that could be submitted to the U.S. Congress by month's end in order to join the deal the Trump administration signed with Mexico last week.
"It was important to discuss a couple of issues face-to-face," Freeland said Thursday night without elaborating.
The overall goal of this week's talks is to reach a deal by Dec. 1 so Congress can give its approval to a revised three-country NAFTA before Mexico's new president takes office.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Canada, U.S. to resume NAFTA talks today after late night negotiations
- Before massacre, Florida schools skimped on security tests
- Kavanaugh avoids major missteps, closing 2 days of testimony
- Japan quake toll up to 16 as rescuers dig through landslides
- India decriminalizes homosexual acts in landmark verdict