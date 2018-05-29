British military: No new clues in case of missing toddler
Royal Military Police started a forensic investigation in the case of missing Katrice Lee near the river Alme in Paderborn, Germany, Thursday, May 3, 2018. (AP / Martin Meissner)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 6:48AM EDT
BERLIN - The British military says it's wrapping up a renewed investigation into the decades-old cold case of the disappearance in Germany of a soldier's 2-year-old daughter after finding no new evidence.
The British military said Tuesday the Royal Military Police's search of the Alme river banks, in the western city of Paderborn, turned up no new leads on what happened to Katrice Lee.
Excavation of the river bank started in early May and was scheduled to take five weeks, but the military said investigators were able to conclude work faster than planned.
Lee vanished on her second birthday on Nov. 28, 1981, on the outskirts of Paderborn, near the British military base where her father was stationed.
A review of the evidence had concluded the riverbank was "significant and of interest."
