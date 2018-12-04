Body found near Costa Rican villa where Florida woman went missing
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 11:40AM EST
MIAMI -- Costa Rican authorities say they've found a body behind an AirBnB villa where a missing South Florida woman was staying during a vacation to celebrate her 36th birthday.
Officials with Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Department said Monday that they haven't yet identified the body found half-buried and covered with plastic bags.
Carla Stefaniak has been missing for more than a week after travelling to Costa Rica with her sister-in-law April Antonieta. A Gofundme account says Stefaniak was last heard from around 8 p.m. on Nov. 27. She didn't show up for her 1 p.m. flight home on Nov. 28.
The Tampa Bay Times reports Stefaniak's last message to her family said: "It's pretty sketchy here," that the power was out and it was pouring rain.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Woman stabbed to death while trying to help panhandler in Baltimore
- France suspends fuel tax, but protesters vow to fight on
- Woman pleads guilty to bludgeoning, crushing boyfriend
- Man accused of nude climb into church's holy water pleads not guilty
- EU court adviser says Britain can change its mind on Brexit