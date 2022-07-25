Boat carrying Haitian migrants sinks off Bahamas, killing 17

Boat carrying Haitian migrants sinks off Bahamas, killing 17

In this photo provided by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, survivors sit on a capsized boat as they are about to be rescued near New Providence in the Bahamas, July 24, 2022. (Royal Bahamas Defense Force via AP) In this photo provided by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, survivors sit on a capsized boat as they are about to be rescued near New Providence in the Bahamas, July 24, 2022. (Royal Bahamas Defense Force via AP)

