Beto O'Rourke not sharing fundraising numbers yet
In this Feb. 5, 2019, photo, former Democratic Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke laughs as he is interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Alexandra Jaffe, The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 4:32PM EDT
FAIRFIELD, Iowa -- Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke says he's not ready to release his fundraising numbers since entering the 2020 race.
When asked Friday outside a campaign stop in Fairfield, Iowa, when he'd share his numbers, he said, "Soon."
He says: "I don't have a definite plan. We're not ready to release them now."
The former Texas congressman entered the 2020 presidential race Thursday. He raised an eye-popping $80 million in grassroots donations in his failed U.S. Senate race in Texas against Republican Ted Cruz last year, all while largely avoiding money from political action committees.
So far, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has set the pace for grassroots donations in 2020, pulling in $6 million during his first day as a candidate.
Asked if he thought he would top Sanders, O'Rourke said only, "We'll see."
