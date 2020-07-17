TORONTO -- Sick of working from your kitchen table? Craving a change of scenery — possibly somewhere with pink sand beaches, roving humpback whales and more than 100 kilometres of sparkling coastline?

If you have a stable income and the means to work remotely, Bermuda could be calling your name.

The Caribbean island, which has only reported 152 cases of COVID-19, announced Friday that it is offering one-year residential certificates to anyone interested in relocating for 12 months.

Bermudian minister of labour Jason Hayward said the offer is being made in response to a slump in local economic activity.

“These visitors can reside in Bermuda without seeking employment on the island and will promote economic activity for our country without displacing Bermudians in the workforce,” Hayward said in a statement.

The certificate costs US$236, or $357. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, have not been convicted of an indictable offence, “demonstrate good character,” provide proof of employment and have sufficient income.

The offer is also open to students with proof of enrolment in a research, undergraduate, graduate or doctorate program.

The move comes after Barbados announced earlier this week its own bid to woo remote workers with a 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp, which allows visitors to relocate to the island nation for up to a year. So far, Barbados has only reported 104 cases of COVID-19.

Both countries have also taken steps to invite tourists back, though requirements on testing and country of origin remain in place. Both countries require travellers to present COVID-19 tests proving that they are not infected with the virus.

Air Canada has also resumed flights to both countries.

The pandemic has decimated tourism across the Caribbean, where many countries rely heavily on the industry as a source of jobs. In Barbados, 40 per cent of the country’s GDP has been indirectly linked to tourism. Bermuda welcomes more than 500,000 tourists every year, the majority of them from the U.S.