

CTVNews.ca Staff





A talented barber has created a ‘hair tattoo’ of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Serbian hairdresser Mario Hvala snipped the image on the back of a man’s scalp.

Havala has a reputation for creating haircuts in the image of famous faces and sharing the results on social media.

Previous works include soccer players Lionel Messi, Maradona and Mo Salah, tennis star Novak Djokovic and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.