At least 36 people killed by extremists in eastern Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo Defence Forces gather in the North Kivu province village of Mukondi, Thursday March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Socrate Mumbere) Democratic Republic of Congo Defence Forces gather in the North Kivu province village of Mukondi, Thursday March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Socrate Mumbere)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social