ADVERTISEMENT

World

WHO member countries agree on a draft ‘pandemic treaty’ to try to avoid COVID-19 mistakes

By The Associated Press

Published

A mortuary worker disinfests a coffin carrying the body of a person who died of COVID-19 ahead of a funeral at Memora mortuary in Girona, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.