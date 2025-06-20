ADVERTISEMENT

World

The success of a key NATO summit is in doubt after Spain rejects a big hike in defence spending

By The Associated Press

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump, centre, stops to talk with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, left, and Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, as they attend a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels on July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)


















