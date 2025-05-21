ADVERTISEMENT

World

Swiss evacuate livestock by hoof and helicopter because of landslide risk over Alpine village

By The Associated Press

Published

A cow is flown by helicopter from the landslide area near the Bietschhorn in the Loetschental, to a farm in Ferden, Switzerland, Tuesday, May 20 2025. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP, file)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.