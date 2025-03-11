ADVERTISEMENT

World

Protesters block main state Serbian TV building as tensions soar ahead of a planned large rally

By The Associated Press

Published

Students form a human chain as they block the public broadcaster RTS building in central Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.