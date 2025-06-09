World

Police: 2 people killed in shooting on Las Vegas strip

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, a woman watches the fountains at the Bellagio hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.