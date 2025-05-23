ADVERTISEMENT

World

Indigenous Amazon tribe says New York Times story led to its members being smeared as porn addicts

By The Associated Press

Published

This June 22, 2019, file photo shows the exterior of the New York Times building in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.