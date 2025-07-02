ADVERTISEMENT

World

Fire that shut Heathrow was caused by a preventable technical fault known for years, report finds

By The Associated Press

Published

FILE -Smoke rises from the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire last night, leading to the closure of the Heathrow Airport, in London, March 21, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth), File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.