ADVERTISEMENT

World

Colombia says villagers taking orders from rebel groups kidnapped 34 soldiers

By The Associated Press

Published

Colombia's Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a military ceremony in Bogota, Colombia, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.