World

Baby likely died from abuse before parents reported him missing, prosecutor says

By The Associated Press

Published

Local pastor David Hernandez, from Yucaipa, leads those gathered in prayer during a vigil for missing seven-month-old Emmanuel Haro outside the child's home in Cabazon, Calif. on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.