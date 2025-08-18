World

A cartel war bleeding Sinaloa dry: Homicides rise 400% in the year after the fall of ‘El Mayo’

By CNN

Published

Police officers work a crime scene where a man was gunned down in Culiacán, Mexico. (Jesus Bustamante/Reuters via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.