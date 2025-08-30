World

3 Scottish brothers set a world record for fastest Pacific row

By The Associated Press

Published

Scottish brothers, Ewan, Jamie and Lachlan, Maclean react after completing their record breaking row from Peru across the Pacific Ocean to Cairns, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (Nuno Avendano/AAP Image via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.