

The Associated Press





NEW YORK - Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed up to 20 staff members at the jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself.

That's according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because grand jury proceedings are secret.

The subpoenas suggest authorities may be pursuing criminal charges against employees at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Epstein took his own life Aug. 10.

Since Epstein's death, there has been mounting evidence that employees at the jail abdicated their responsibility to keep the 66-year-old from killing himself while he awaited trial on charges of sexually abusing teenage girls.

A Justice Department official told the AP last week that several people, including guards, were not co-operating with the investigation.