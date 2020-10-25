Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/AmericaVotes
Trump, Biden fight over the raging virus, climate and race
Debate Takeaways: Round 2 highlights policy over petulance
Move to Canada? A pipe dream for some Americans is a parachute for Canadian expats
Debate coach: Biden barely passed, but Trump failed
Trump, Biden lawyer up, brace for White House legal battle
Kristen Welker earns bipartisan praise as U.S presidential debate moderator
Celebrities unite to various get-out-the-vote efforts
CBS News calls out White House for breaking agreement, posting Trump's '60 Minutes' interview online
Road to 270: Trump's best path to victory hinges on Florida and Pennsylvania
Time magazine replaces its logo for the first time in its history with call to action
This 94-year-old travelled more than 480 kilometres each way just so she could vote
Obama delivers a blistering rebuke of Trump in his return to the campaign trail