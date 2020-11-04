With millions of votes still being counted in some key states where U.S. Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are neck-and-neck, there is no clear result in the U.S presidential election early Wednesday.

However, Trump attacked media organizations for not declaring him the winner, saying in an early-morning appearance that it was "a major fraud on our nation."

"As far as I'm concerned, we already have won this," he said, calling for outstanding ballots not to be counted.

The Associated Press said that, at the time of Trump's statement, its count had Trump winning 213 electoral votes to Democrat Joe Biden's 225. A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

The AP has determined that it's too early to declare a winner in several states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan.

Biden, for his part, said that "We knew because of the unprecedented early vote, the mail-in vote, that it was going to take awhile …We're going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying the votes is finished, and it ain't over until every vote is counted."

In many key states, a small margin separates Trump from Biden, with large numbers of mail ballots yet to be counted. Voters casting mail ballots disproportionately tend to support Democrats.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led Americans to vote by mail in numbers far higher than normal, which some states are better-able to cope with than others. Officials in Pennsylvania, which is new to voting by mail, are trying to cope with a backlog of 1.4 million mailed ballots, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Early Wednesday, uncounted mail ballots left the Associated Press refusing to call the election results in Georgia and North Carolina. Despite Trump's claim that he had “clearly won North Carolina,” he had a 76,000-vote lead with about 200,000 mail-in ballots left to count, for example.

In Michigan, Trump was leading by 226,000 votes early Wednesday, with over a million ballots left to count, many from Detroit, a stronghold for the Democrats. In Wisconsin, Biden leads by just 8,000 votes.

Biden did win in traditionally Republican Arizona, where, though Trump won in 2016, the state's demographics are shifting in the Democrats' favour.

The same tide flipped an Arizona Senate seat to the Democrats, as Mark Kelly won the seat once held by John McCain. Democrats also picked up a Senate seat in Colorado.

Overall, however, control of the U.S. Senate is presently just as hard to call as the presidential race is.

Securing the Senate majority will be vital for the winner of the presidency. Senators confirm administration nominees, including the Cabinet, and can propel or stall the White House agenda. With Republicans controlling the chamber going into the election, 53-47, three or four seats will determine party control, depending on who wins the presidency because the vice-president can break a tie in the Senate.

Democrats needed a net gain of three seats to control the Senate, which they don't clearly have early Wednesday: victories in Arizona and Colorado were balanced by a loss of a seat the party held in Alabama.

Control of the Senate is key to several measures that a Biden administration might favour, such as expanding the Supreme Court to dilute the current Republican majority, or admitting Puerto Rico or the District of Columbia as states.

Puerto Rico held a referendum on statehood Tuesday, but results have not yet been reported.

With so much at stake in so many narrow races, both parties signalled that the election is likely to move to a series of court battles, with the focus shifting from voters to lawyers.

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, Trump said he would take the election to the Supreme Court to stop voting, by which he seemed to mean counting.

"If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort," Biden Campaign Manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement.

The result of the 2000 presidential election ended up being decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in Bush v. Gore, which led to Republican George W. Bush winning the presidency.

Trump has signalled that he is hoping for a similar outcome.

"If we win, if we win on Tuesday or, thank you very much Supreme Court, shortly thereafter,” he told a crowd at a campaign appearance last week.

Trump has appointed three of the high court's nine justices including, most recently, Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Across the U.S., 120 proposed state laws and constitutional amendments were on the ballot in 32 states.

Oregon voters decided to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of street drugs, and allow the therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms.

Voters in New Jersey and Arizona approved measures legalizing marijuana for adults age 21 and older. Recreational marijuana measures also were ahead in the polls in Montana and narrowly leading in South Dakota.

With files from The Associated Press