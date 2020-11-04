Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/AmericaVotes
LIVE UPDATES: 2020 U.S. presidential election
Biden camp predicts victory, Trump claims election being stolen
Trump seeks to stop 'all voting,' but only counting remains
Republican candidate who died from COVID-19 wins seat in North Dakota legislature
U.S. news organizations rebuke Trump on election results claim
Battlegrounds: Final U.S. election results hinging on a handful of key states
Early takeaways from U.S. election as votes continue to be counted
Moving to Canada after the U.S. election? Border state police offer tongue-in-cheek travel advice
Kanye West appeared to concede defeat in U.S. election, hints at another 2024 run
PM says Canada watching 'carefully' to see whether Trump or Biden win close U.S. election
'Emotional support Canadians' offer to help Americans stressed by U.S. election
This couple moved to Canada after Trump won in 2016 and are still at political odds
Democrats' Senate drive halted by GOP, but control teeters
Donald Trump Jr. tweets nonsensical map suggesting Russia, Antarctica is voting Republican
Hoping to move to Canada after the U.S. election? Americans may find immigration challenges