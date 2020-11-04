TORONTO -- As states tallied their votes and it became increasingly clear the race for the U.S. presidency would be a tight one, anxious Americans appeared to be seeking comfort in greasy food and alcohol on election night.

On Tuesday evening, Google Trends reported surges in online searches for “fries near me” and “liquor store near me” in many states across the U.S.

On Twitter, the technology company shared graphs showing searches for the two terms at an “all-time high” on the evening of Nov. 3.

Throughout the night, voting results showed U.S. Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden locked in a close battle for electoral college votes, with no obvious winner in sight.

Perhaps it was out of boredom or a form of stress-eating, but food seemed to be top of mind for many Americans, according to Google Trends.

The company published a ranking of the top “near me” food searches across the U.S. an hour after it shared the graphs for the fries and liquor store search terms on Tuesday evening.

“Are you thinking about food, this #ElectionDay? You are not alone,” Google Trends tweeted.

According to that list, pizza, Chinese food, liquor stores, sushi, and Mexican food were the most sought-after items online for Americans on election night.

In addition to finding solace in food and alcohol, Americans also appeared to revive their interest in moving to Canada.

On election night, there was an uptick in searches for the term “move to Canada” among Americans with the biggest spike occurring at 1:24 a.m. on Nov. 4.

Although there was a noticeable increase, there wasn’t nearly as many “move to Canada” searches by Americans as there were in the days following the 2016 election when Trump won his first term.