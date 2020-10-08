OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he, like many Canadians are looking at the worrying polarization of politics in the United States and the potential for unrest following the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election, but his government is “going to be prepared for various eventualities.”

Asked about whether he is concerned about what could happen if the full results of the U.S. election are not known for days or weeks due to the volume of mail-in ballots and it’s too close to call a winner, Trudeau said he’s “hoping for a smooth transition or a clear result.”

In the United States there is a degree of concern about political unrest due to the results and the delay in getting them.

“As we watch the American election unfold we are of course going to be prepared for various eventualities but we are certainly hopeful that all will proceed smoothly,” Trudeau said.

“If it is less clear, there may be some disruptions and we need to be ready for any outcomes… and we're certainly reflecting on that,” Trudeau said.

During both last week’s presidential debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and in Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate between Vice-President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-president nominee Kamala Harris, questions around whether both sides would urge their supporters to stay calm, not engage in civil unrest, and commit to a peaceful transition of power were asked, with neither Republican candidate committing clearly to accept the results.

While Biden said he’d accept the outcome, Trump encouraged his backers to be “poll watchers” and casted doubt on the validity of the election due to the number of mail-in ballots anticipated.

Trudeau said that he did not watch either debate in its entirety, saying instead he saw clips as his focus remains on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in Canada.

“Of course what happens in the United States is going to be impacting Canada, after the election. But, our job is to be ready for all outcomes,” Trudeau said.