Alabama to carry out first lethal injection after review of execution procedures

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, refused to stop Barber's upcoming execution in Alabama, rejecting his argument that the state has a history of botched lethal injections. Barber, 64, is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening, July 20, at a south Alabama prison, in the first execution scheduled in the state since Gov. Kay Ivey paused them in November for an internal review. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP) This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, refused to stop Barber's upcoming execution in Alabama, rejecting his argument that the state has a history of botched lethal injections. Barber, 64, is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening, July 20, at a south Alabama prison, in the first execution scheduled in the state since Gov. Kay Ivey paused them in November for an internal review. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social