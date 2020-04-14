Two men have been arrested allegedly for the murder of high school senior Andrea Camps Lacayo who was killed during a meeting to sell them shoes.

Adrian Cosby and George Walton, both 19 years old, were arrested on Saturday and charged with second degree murder and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Walton was also charged with attempted second degree murder and Cosby was charged with attempted felony murder.

Lacayo, who attended the TERRA Environmental Research Institute in Miami, died on Tuesday after accompanying her boyfriend, Sergio Berben, to the meeting where he was reportedly selling Walton three pairs of sneakers.

The group met at an abandoned house in Homestead, Fla. to arrange the sale of the sneakers. Walton asked Berben if he could try the shoes on, but Berben said he would have to see the money first, according to the police report.

Cosby then approached the driver's side of the vehicle and shot both Berben and Lacayo, who was in the passenger seat. Berben "immediately" drove off to seek medical attention for Camps, police said.

The two were transported to Jackson South Medical Center where Camps was pronounced dead.

"The loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind," TERRA tweeted. "Our TERRA Family is mourning the loss of Andrea Camps, a member of the Class of 2020."

The shoes were Adidas Yeezy sneakers, according to the Miami Herald, and were being sold for US$935, police said. Both men fled the scene after the shooting and remained at a residence until their arrest on Saturday. Police said Walton told them his "only intention" was stealing the sneakers once he tried them on.

CNN could not determine if Cosby and Walton have lawyers.

Friends of Lacayo, who was the captain on the school's competitive dance team, mourn her loss.

"She would always light up the room," her friend, Vivyanna Fernandez, told CNN affiliate WSVN. "She was beautiful. She was so bright. She was so soulful and so encouraging, so helpful, so friendly."