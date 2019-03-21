$625M jackpot at stake in upcoming Powerball draw
A customer shows her purchased Powerball tickets at a convenience store Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 10:08AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 21, 2019 10:09AM EDT
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Lottery officials say the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $625 million.
The jackpot on Saturday would be the seventh-largest in U.S. history, with an estimated lump sum payout of $380.6 million before taxes.
The odds of winning are extremely long, at 1 in 292.2 million, but they do get beaten.
The buyers of three tickets shared the country's largest jackpot -- a $1.586 billion Powerball prize drawn on Jan. 13, 2016.
Meanwhile, a South Carolina purchaser won a $1.54 billion Mega Millions jackpot -- the nation's second-largest lottery prize ever.