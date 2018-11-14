Retired government worker revealed as US$343M Powerball winner
Robert Bailey poses for photographers during a news conference at the Resorts World Casino New York City, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in New York. The retired government worker won over $343 million in Powerball, the biggest jackpot in New York state lottery history. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 2:01PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 14, 2018 2:21PM EST
NEW YORK -- A Harlem man has been revealed as the winner of US$343 million in a Powerball drawing, the biggest jackpot in New York state lottery history.
Lottery officials introduced 67-year-old Robert Bailey at a New York City news conference Wednesday.
Bailey says he has "faithfully" played numbers a family member gave him over 25 years ago.
The retired federal government employee bought his lucky ticket at a Harlem deli. The drawing was Oct. 27.
He is taking the winnings in a lump sum of over US$198 million. After taxes that's roughly US$125 million.
He plans to get a house for his mother, "with a little land around it."
Bailey also hopes to travel. He says Las Vegas comes to mind.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- White House says it has 'broad discretion' on press access
- Canada 'deeply concerned' over possible return of Rohingya to Myanmar
- Retired government worker revealed as US$343M Powerball winner
- Trump warnings about migrant caravan fall off after election
- Splintered migrant caravan groups arrive at U.S. border