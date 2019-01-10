4 on trial over theft of huge Canadian gold coin from Berlin museum
The Dec. 12, 2010 file photo shows the gold coin 'Big Maple Leaf' in the Bode Museum in Berlin. The 100-kilogram (220 pound) gold coin disappeared from the museum. (Marcel Mettelsiefen/dpa via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 7:31AM EST
BERLIN -- Four young men have gone on trial over the brazen theft of a 100-kilogram Canadian gold coin from a Berlin museum.
The "Big Maple Leaf" coin, worth several million dollars, was stolen from the Bode Museum in March 2017.
Three men, identified only as Wissam R., Ahmed R. and Wayci R., are accused of stealing the coin during the night using a wheelbarrow to haul it away.
The fourth suspect, Dennis W., worked as a guard at the museum for a private security firm and is accused of scouting out the scene.
German news agency dpa reported the four men, aged between 20 and 24 years, went on trial Thursday in Berlin district court.
Investigators believe that the suspects cut up the coin and sold the pieces.
