4 Maryland teens charged with rape in locker room assault
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 12:27PM EST
DAMASCUS, Md. - Police in Maryland say four teens were charged as adults with first-degree rape in connection with a junior varsity football hazing.
News outlets quote Montgomery County police as saying that 15-year-olds Jean Claude Abedi, Kristian Jamal Lee, Will Daniel Smith and Caleb Thorpe were arrested on the adult charges Wednesday. A fifth teen is charged as a juvenile with second-degree rape. Police did not release that teen's name.
Police say the Damascus High School students attacked four boys in October in what the principal described as "an assault involving a broom." The suspects and victims told police the assaults were part of a hazing ritual.
Abedi's lawyer said he'd plead not guilty. Lawyers for Smith and Thorpe said the case should have remained in juvenile court. Lee's attorney declined comment.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Girl who wrote essay about 'senseless gun violence' fatally shot in own home
- 4 Maryland teens charged with rape in locker room assault
- El Salvador arrests 4 more in black widow killing scheme
- Rain helps nearly extinguish deadly California wildfire
- China police say driver who killed 5 kids crashed deliberately