ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Three men are charged with plotting to attack an upstate New York Muslim community with explosives.

Court papers say three Rochester-area men are accused of plotting to attack Islamberg, a rural Muslim enclave west of the Catskills.

Police in the Rochester suburb of Greece this weekend arrested 20-year-old Brian Colaneri, 18-year-old Andrew Crysel and 19-year-old Vincent Vetromile. Each was charged with weapons possession and conspiracy.

Court papers say they intended to use several improvised explosive devices wrapped in duct tape that were shaped like cylinders and a mason jar.

Followers of a Pakistani cleric settled Islamberg in the 1980s to flee crime in New York City.

It was unclear whether the men had lawyers yet. Attempts to reach relatives to comment weren't immediately successful.