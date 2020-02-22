TOKYO -- Japan's health minister says 23 passengers got off the Diamond Princess cruise ship without being tested for the new virus due to procedural mistakes, another sign of sloppiness in the quarantine of the ship, where more than 600 people were infected.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the 23 were tested before the quarantine began Feb. 5, but were allowed to leave the ship on Wednesday and Thursday without being tested again.

Three of them have since tested negative, and most others have agreed to take the tests, Kato said. He said officials have all tracked the 23 passengers down and asked them to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.