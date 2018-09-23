20-year sentence for Florida man who stole 10 cartons of cigarettes
Robert Spellman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after stealing 10 cartons of cigarettes from a store in Florida. (Escambia County Jail)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 8:49AM EDT
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Florida man who stole US$600 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison.
A jury in Pensacola convicted 48-year-old Robert Spellman of burglary and grand theft in August. Authorities say Spellman took 10 cartons of cigarettes from a stock room in the store manager's office last December. He was sentenced Friday.
The Pensacola News Journal reports that Spellman had 14 felony and 31 misdemeanour convictions prior to the cigarette theft, which qualified him as a habitual felony offender. That led to the lengthy 20-year prison sentence imposed Friday by an Escambia County judge.
