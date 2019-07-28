2 transgender women tortured and killed in Pakistan, police say
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, July 28, 2019 7:54AM EDT
MULTAN, Pakistan -- Police in Pakistan say they have found the bodies of two transgender women who were tortured and beaten to death.
Senior officer Mohammad Ali Zia says the bodies were recovered late Saturday from a locked house in the Sahiwal district of the eastern Punjab province. He says it's unclear what motivated the killings, which appear to have taken place three days ago.
Transgender people are often subjected to abuse in conservative, Muslim-majority Pakistan. They are also among the victims of so-called honour killings carried out by relatives to punish perceived sexual transgressions.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Some demonstrators hurt, 1,373 arrested at Moscow opposition protest
- 2 transgender women tortured and killed in Pakistan, police say
- 2 U.S. teens jailed in Italy in policeman's killing
- Trump attacks majority-black district represented by critic
- Omani diplomat in Iran amid tanker crisis in Persian Gulf