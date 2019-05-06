2 Reuters journalists freed from Myanmar prison, official says
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, May 6, 2019 11:04PM EDT
Two Reuters journalists sentenced to seven years in a Myanmar prison have been freed.
Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were first arrested in December 2017 and accused of obtaining secret government documents. The two journalists said they were framed by police over their reporting on violence against Rohingya Muslims.
Developing story...
