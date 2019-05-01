2 activists linked to Pussy Riot get asylum in Sweden
Pussy Riot member Alexei Knedlyakovsky, center, tries to wrestle a chicken away from protestors of the punk group - who have feuded with Vladmir Putin's government for years - during a press conference, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 9:46AM EDT
COPENHAGEN -- Swedish broadcaster SVT says two activists linked to the Russian protest group Pussy Riot have successfully appealed their rejected asylum application and received shelter in Sweden.
Broadcaster SVT says Lusine Dzhanyan and Alexei Knedlyakovsky, who have two children, on Tuesday won their appeal of a 2018 ruling, where Swedish authorities said their situation didn't justify asylum.
SVT said Dzhanyan and Knedlyakovsky sought asylum in the Scandinavian country a year earlier, claiming they had gotten death threats and experienced "politically motivated" harassment because of the group's protests.
Dzhanyantold SVT "I am happy that my children will grow up in safety, especially considering the developments at home (in Russia)."
Swedish immigration authorities do not comment individual cases.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- WikiLeaks' Assange gets 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail
- Minnesota cop convicted of killing woman who approached car to report rape
- On 1st day as Japan's emperor, Naruhito vows to pursue peace
- Barr questioning comes amid report of Mueller frustration
- 2 activists linked to Pussy Riot get asylum in Sweden